OBITUARY: Dallas Allan Wright

Dallas Allan Wright
Dallas Allan Wright passed away peacefully June 28, 2021, at UC Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by his wife and daughter holding his hand after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Spirit Lake, Idaho on May 22, 1958, to Violet Louise Murphy and Dickie Allan Wright, he passed away at the age of 63.
Dallas was the third of five children and grew up in Hayden Lake, Idaho. During his sophomore year of high school, he moved to Haines, Alaska, where he graduated. Dallas and Tammy met in 1984 in Anchorage, Alaska, and started their life together. They lived in Joseph, Oregon and he worked at the local sawmill as a superintendent until it was closed down. Then, they moved to Montrose, Colorado, where they became lifelong residents. He worked as a plant superintendent at Montrose Forest Products for 27 years. His entire life was all about wood and could tell you anything about trees. He always smelt of freshly cut timber and sap.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Tammy of 33 years of marriage; daughters Nicole Wright (and Allen Satur); Tania Wright; son Brian Wright; sisters, Vicki, Debbie, Thersea; brother David, and three beautiful grandchildren, Corbin, Mackenzy, Lilianna.
Friends are invited to Dallas’s Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. July 17, 2021, at the home of Dallas and Tammy Wright (65895 Little Way, Montrose, CO 81401).
Remembrances may be made in Dallas’s name to either HopeWest Hospice, or, in lieu of flowers and cards, a donation to cancer research.
