OBITUARY: Dallas Ray Hoffman Sr.

Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Dallas Ray Hoffman Sr.’s, love of life did not come to an end with his death. He passed away peacefully in his home in Montrose, Colorado, on July 13, 2022, at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones near and far, who will continue to honor his legacy and example by living their lives so “there are no empty chairs” in Heaven.
Master Sgt. Dallas R. Hoffman Sr. was born on Sept. 16, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to James and Ruby Kinghorn and later adopted at the age of 18 months by Clarence and Ida Hoffman. He enlisted in the National Guard at the age of 16. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars with the courage of knowing that the armor of our Heavenly Father would protect him and let him return with honor to his family and friends. He retired in 1980 after serving for almost 30 years and moved to Mesa, Arizona, where he and his wife owned a pest control business. He then retired in 2005 and made one last move to Montrose, Colorado.
Dallas enjoyed fishing and the beautiful mountains of Colorado along with many friends and family. He loved woodworking and also building models of military vehicles. He found joy in “just living.” He touched whomever he came in contact with. His humor was what he lived by and was contagious to everyone. Dallas was an outstanding member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served valiantly in all of his callings.
Dallas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor. They were blessed with five children: Dallas Jr., Jolene Wilson (Daniel), James C (Rebecca), Russell D (Lorene) and Terri Lynn Galvan (Valentin), and four girls from Dallas’s first marriage: Sherri Lynn, Kristi, Karen, Leisa. His posterity includes 26 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 21 at the LDS church on Hillcrest with the viewing at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest with full military honors immediately after at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to all who were involved with his care in the last days. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hope West would be greatly appreciated. Their skilled and tender care brought peace to the family.
