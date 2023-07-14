OBITUARY: Dallas Turley

Dallas Stoner Turley, born in Ohio, grew up in Michigan and Iowa and a resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on July 11, 2023. He was a devoted father, a respected engineer, and a cherished member of the community.
Dallas led a remarkable life, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and professional achievement.
Born in Ohio, Dallas had an inquisitive mind and a passion for engineering from a young age. He pursued his dreams at the University of Iowa, where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. During the course of his studies, he was an exceptional collegiate diver. His achievements as a diver demonstrated his determination and commitment to excellence, qualities that defined his personal and professional life.
Dallas' greatest joy in life was his family. He was a loving and devoted father to his four children, and his presence brought immense happiness and strength to their lives. Dallas' children will forever cherish the memories of their father's guidance, sense of humor, and unwavering support. He was a role model, instilling in them the values of hard work, integrity, and perseverance.
Professionally, Dallas excelled as an estimator at Keenan's Heating and Cooling in Montrose, Colorado. Dallas's meticulous attention to detail and his ability to find innovative solutions made him an invaluable asset to the company.
Dallas Stoner Turley's passing leaves a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and community. He is survived by his four children, whose lives he enriched beyond measure, as well as numerous relatives, friends, and colleagues who will carry his memory in their hearts.May his soul rest in eternal peace.
A memorial service will be held on July 22, 2023, at Sean Turley’s residence to celebrate the remarkable life of Dallas Stoner Turley. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to a charitable organization close to your heart, in Dallas' name.
