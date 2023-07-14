OBITUARY: Dallas Turley

Dallas Stoner Turley, born in Ohio, grew up in Michigan and Iowa and a resident of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on July 11, 2023. He was a devoted father, a respected engineer, and a cherished member of the community. 

Dallas led a remarkable life, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and professional achievement.

