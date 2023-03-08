OBITUARY: Danette 'Daney' Marie Hyatt

March 1, 2023, we lost our beloved wife and mother. Danette Marie Hyatt, affectionately known as “Daney,” passed away peacefully in her sleep at home.
Daney was born Danette Marie Callaway on Nov. 30, 1938, in Montrose, Colorado. She attended all 12 years of schooling in Montrose. While in attendance at the high school, she excelled in speech and drama both of which brought her statewide recognition. She was also an honor roll student with numerous accolades offered her upon graduation for further academic study.
Daney married Charles Kent Hyatt on April 9, 1959, and they lived in Gunnison to attend Western State College. In 1961 they moved to Southern California to begin professional careers in Education. Daney and family would reside in La Verne California, a small town in San Gabriel Valley nestled among orange and lemon groves. La Verne would be their home for the next 36 years, a pleasant environment to raise their six children.
Daney finished her post high school education at Mt. San Antonio Jr. College in Pomona, California to focus on foreign language and dramatic arts. While there she had the lead female role in numerous plays, the most notable was “Lion in Winter,” 1968. Daney received her associate’s arts degree in 1967. Daney was employed with the Bonita Unified School District for the most part and oversaw high school student funds. All expenditures went through her office, and she demanded an accounting for every dime.
Daney belonged to a Choral group of women with presentations to civic groups throughout Southern California. The most notable was a part of vocal entertainment for the governor and other state officials.
Daney assumed leadership roles for elementary school PTA, Brownies International and Girl Scouts/Boy Scouts organizations. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and Colorado Cattle Women as well. She loved the theater and was a season pass holder and contributor for the Magic Circle Players in Montrose.
She was an outdoor enthusiast, especially in cycling. Her favorite was the Palm Springs to Indio ride plus 50-mile excursions throughout Southern California. She was an avid hiker, the most demanding were in and out of the of the Grand Canyon, the Napoli Coast on the Hawaiian Chain-Kauai, and the Blue Lakes Pass into Yankee Boy Basin. Daney and Kent traveled the world and visited multiple countries as well as most of the Continental United States. Daney and Kent moved back to
Colorado after retiring in 1998 and have remained here ever since.
Daney was preceded in death by her mother Mafalda Callaway, father Owen Callaway, brother Bus Callaway, and infant son Michael Hyatt. She is survived by her children Pama Nething and Husband Philip Nething, David Hyatt and wife Juile Hyatt, Lyn Hyatt, Rebecca Holman and husband Terry Holman, Paula Hyatt, and Stephanie Hyatt. She has 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
Her love of family and friends was always the center of her life. She provided meals and shelter to anyone that needed it including many animals. A heart bigger than the oceans, always a smile and a laugh, she was a joy to be around. We are comforted to know that she is in the arms of Jesus who she loved with all her heart and soul.
We welcome all friends and family to join in Celebrating our Beloved Danette
Marie’s life. Services will be held at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO, 81401, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023. There will be a reception immediately following at the same location. The family asks in lieu of flowers to donate in her name to Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
