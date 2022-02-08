OBITUARY: Daniel E. Neiswanger

Daniel Edward Neiswanger, 77, of Gettysburg, left us for his next great adventure on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Avera Missouri River Health Center, Gettysburg, South Dakota. He was surrounded by family and his beloved dog Tootsie.
Daniel was born April 6, 1944 in Alliance, Ohio. After growing up in Alliance, he followed his dreams to the mountains of Colorado. He lived in Montrose for 25 years running his own carpentry business. He taught his family to work hard, but more importantly, to play hard. He loved to travel and spent time building for YWAM on the Amazon in Brazil. He retired to Yuma, Arizona, in 2004. There he enjoyed countless happy hours with friends singing karaoke, riding his Harley, making up words and shooting the bull.
He left behind four daughters: Denise Stanley, Burlington, Vermont; Danielle (Rich) Schmidt, Redding, California; Marcy (Stephen) Knoble, Gettysburg, South Dakota and Rebekah (Jason) Fisher of Palmer, Aalaska; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his sisters, Francis (Ken) Faverty of Alliance, Ohio, and Rosie Brandon of Abilene, Texas/
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Howard Neiswanger; brother, Howard and his granddaughter, Sarah Stanley.
He has requested that no formal services be held, but that friends and family gather and share stories in his honor. In his own words, “You go have a drink. Have a margarita. Go dancing. I’ll be fine.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to YWAM (Youth With A Mission at YWAM.org).
