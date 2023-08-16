Daniel R. Webb died from natural causes in his home in LaSal, Utah, on Aug. 1, 2023, surrounded by his beloved cats.
Daniel was born June 25, 1952 in Montrose, Colorado, to Clifford E. Webb and Bessis L (Elam) Webb where he grew to adulthood and graduated from Montrose High School in 1970.
He soon went to work for Connor's Drilling working numerous places including three months in Fiji, traveling Colorado, Utah, and Arizona, where he met Melanee Day. They had two children, Lori Ann Webb and Phillip Andrew Webb.
After more traveling, they divorced and Dan settled in La Sal Utah where he met Linda Terri (Adair). They married on Oct. 22, 1983, at his parents home in Montrose.
Dan is survived by two children, Lori( Philip) Shove of North Carolina and Phillip (Crystal) Webb of Maine; three grandchildren, Taylor Marie Hall, Trevor Andrew Webb, and Shane Webb, and two great-grandchildren, Zayvien Hall and Mysterie Hall all of Maine. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother, Janet(Mike) Ecker from Olathe; Karen (Larry) Distel from Olathe and Richard (Lori) Webb all of Montrose, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by both his parents.
Services will be private but as of his request he has been cremated and his ashes will be spread on his land with his beloved animals.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Webb; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
