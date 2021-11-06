Danny was born and raised in Montrose CO. He attended Northside and Columbine and was a wrestler for Montrose High School. He attended and wrestled for Trinidad State and Mesa College. He then served in the National Guard for 6 years.
He retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1995. He worked in the Montrose and Phoenix Arizona offices where he started as a surveyor and worked various positions for the many dam-building projects in the area. The last position he held was a Supervisory Construction Liaison for the grouting crews stabilizing New Waddell Dam in Arizona. He was very well respected during his career for his honesty and integrity in all the work he did.
In his personal life, he loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a true cowboy — broke and rode horses, stacked thousands of bales of hay and cared for many animals during his lifetime. He was an artist, a great dancer, knew how to tell a joke and enjoyed life.
Danny loved his family dearly and had many friends. He helped so many people in his life and never met a stranger. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents — George (Hap) and Elizabeth Blowers, parents — Bud and Effie Blowers and dear cousin Mickey Blowers, along with other extended family members.
He is leaving behind his wife Charlotte, son Bodie (Gina) Blowers, granddaughters Cora and Andie Blowers, brother Don (Barbara) Blowers, niece Jolene Blowers and nephew JoAllen Blowers, God-daughters Alexa Anders and Olivia Martin and sisters-in-law Donna Martin of Montrose and Bonny Miller of Cibolo, Texas.
He loved his many cousins from the Stryker and Mills families. He was greatly loved and respected by his wife’s Aunt Charlotte Northcutt and her Northcutt cousins in Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his brother Don’s home, 2440 6450 Rd, Montrose, Colorado, on November 13 from 2 — 5 p.m. We invite all his family and friends to stop by and share a few stories and memories of Danny.
Hope West Hospice was instrumental in getting Danny home and taking care of him after he arrived. Any donations to them in honor of Danny would be greatly appreciated.
