Darla JoAnn Gardner of Montrose, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2021. She was born on Aug. 29, 1942, in Montrose.
She and her husband James F. Gardner Jr. recently celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary.
JoAnn enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, redecorating and reading. She volunteered her time to many organizations locally and was a member of the Montrose Cattlewomen’s, Darn and Patch Club and Uncompahgre Trail Riders.
JoAnn will be remembered as a kind, genuine soul with a heart of gold with a ready supply of love and strength to share.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Alisha Bishop of Montrose; parents Wayne and Nellie Flowers of Montrose and brother James Flowers of Montrose.
She is survived by her husband James F. Gardner Jr. of Montrose; children, Connie (Hank) Taylor of Montrose, Lesa (Jim) Childers of Edwards, Alan (Penny) Bishop of Montrose, Mike (Kelly) Gardner of Johnstown, and Tiffany (Shawn) Jameson of Durango; grandchildren, Kelly (Danielle) Gardner of Greeley, Colby (Chrissy) Childers of Windsor, Jess (Coty) Kelshaw of Dolores, Scott Gardner of Windsor, Molly (Chris) Pote of Fort Collins, Jacob (Brie) Jameson of Pagosa Springs, Cole (Alexis) Bishop of Montrose, Lilly Jameson of Durango, Jacey Taylor of Montrose, Danielle Bishop of Montrose, Shianne Taylor of Montrose, Violet Jameson of Durango and Markus Gardner of Johnstown; nine great-grandchildren; brothers Bill (Deb) Flowers of Pueblo, Jerry (Vicky) Flowers of Montrose and Jack (Sandy) Flowers of Log Hill.
Services have been postponed for the time being and will be publicly announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Montrose Hospice Care.
