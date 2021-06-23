OBITUARY: Darlene Fern Rummel

Darlene Fern Rummel
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother Darlene Fern Rummel (better known to all as “Grandma D”), of Norwood, Colorado, on July 14, 2021, at the age of 79 years.
Darlene will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son Dusty (Karen) Rummel; daughter Roxanna (Tony) Barnes; son Bobby (Shelly) Rummel and son Mike (Ramona) Rummel. She will also be lovingly missed by her Grandchildren Aymee (James) Beisswanger; Jessica Rummel; Jeffrey (Kassidy Hawkins) Rummel; Brittney (Clay) Grammer; Tyler (Alison) Rummel; Morgan (Jackie) Rummel; Devyn Rummel, and Brycen Rummel. Great-grandchildren Boston and Trenton Beisswanger; Kayson Rummel; Faith Rummel; Anna Jean Rummel,;Baby Boy Grammer coming in December, and Kerry, Kelly, Phillip and Tara Bulen and families. Sister Lila Williams; brother Boyd (Gayle) Collins; brother Bailey Collin; sister Berniece Oliver; two sisters-in-law Estermae Kuhn, Verdean Clark, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will also be very missed by her second family Steve, Carol, Emily Schlageck, and Bethany Schlageck (Brian) Price and families.
Darlene is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Eugene Ellsworth Rummel; her parents Everett and Stella Collins; two bothers-in-law Harley and Matt Rummel; three sisters-in-law Vida Davis, Ruby Baumfalk, and Pauline Minch, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Darlene’s love for her family was top priority. She loved each and every one of us in a special way. Darlene also loved driving school bus, which she did for 51 years for the Norwood Public School District. “What an amazing accomplishment touching so many lives.” Not only did she drive a school bus every day during the school year, she drove so many activity trips. We will all have fond memories of her singing to us all the way home, with a lot of those trips being on snowy, slippery, icy roads, but always getting us home safe and sound. Darlene also cooked at the school for 18 years. Darlene will be remembered for her “Infamous Cinnamon Rolls” and her and Eugene’s attendance at all the sporting activities.
Darlene also loved music and could play the accordion and the piano which was self-taught. Her voice was so beautiful and remarkable. We’re sure no one will forget her beautiful voice singing at many other family’s services. Darlene also loved going to Montrose and singing at numerous nursing homes to bring them love, joy, and peace.
What Darlene loved most was God, family, and friends. Darlene will be dearly missed by so many whose lives she has touched, and we thank each and every one of you for loving her so much. She was a very loving, special, extraordinary lady.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.The family wishes to send a special thank-you to the staff at Saint Mary’s Hospital for their care and compassion.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
