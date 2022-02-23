OBITUARY: Darley M. Hofmann

Darley May Hofmann, 85, of Montrose, died after a battle with cancer on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by family.
Darley was born in Collbran, Colorado on Oct. 23, 1936 to Ted and Pauline Burton. She was raised in the Grand Junction area through high school. After her graduation in 1955 she joined her parents who earlier that year had moved to Hermiston, Oregon.
Nils W. Hofmann, her high school sweetheart, followed her to Oregon. They were married on Aug. 24, 1955 in Hermiston. They enjoyed 48 years together until his passing in 2004. Darley and Nils moved to Vernal, Utah, in 1963. She worked at Vernal Junior High as a secretary. In 1986 they moved to Montrose, Colorado. Darley was a member of Montrose Christian Church, Eastern Star, and PEO. She enjoyed sewing, family, and friends.
Survivors include sister Virginia (Jim) Patrick of Oregon City, Oregon; son Rick (Denise) Hofmann of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter Renette (John) Steele of Douglas, Wyoming; grandchildren Joncee, Isaac, Jessica, Warren, Tyler, and Sharla, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, her parents, her husband Nils Hofmann, sister Alberta Liimatta, brother Chuck Burton.
A memorial service will be held at Montrose Christian Church, 2151 Sunnyside Road, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to HopeWest Hospice of Montrose (725 S. Fourth St., Montrose CO 81401).
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
