OBITUARY: Darrell Duane ‘Corky’ McNeer; August 6 1958 - February 24 2021

Darrell Duane ‘Corky’ McNeer
August 6 1958 — February 24 2021
Corky was born in French Camp, California, to Grace Mildred Gaines. Grace later married Allen Elmer McNeer, who adopted and helped raise Corky. He lived in California and northern Idaho until the family moved to Montrose, where his dad was raised and had family, in 1970.
Corky attended grade school through high school. He then attended the Job Corps in Collbran, Colorado, where he earned his GED and a degree in maintenance.
Corky worked for various lumber companies over the years and then began working general maintenance for companies.
Corky enjoyed and took great pride in woodworking and doing small projects for people. Corky was the type of person that was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone he could. Corky had many hobbies that he loved. Fishing with his “fishing buddies” and being a grandfather to his grandson “my little buddy” was among his favorites.
He met his first wife and had a daughter, Mellisa. Later he met Iris Head and they were married Feb. 14, 1989. Iris had a son, Michael, who Corky helped raise as his own. They were also blessed with another son, Matthew. Corky and Iris had just celebrated their 31st anniversary on Valentine’s Day and as Iris describes Corky, “He is my everything, he’s my Rock.”
Corky was preceded in death by his dad, Allen Elmer McNeer and his younger brother, Allen Dale McNeer. Corky was survived by his wife, Iris McNeer; two sons, Michael Head and Matthew McNeer; daughter, Mellisa McNeer; mother, Grace Fish; sister, Sherry Goodhue; and brother, Larry McNeer. He will be missed by many.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Grand View Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
