Darrell Eugene Sorden
September 22, 1961 — July 13, 2020
Darrell Sorden, 56, joined his angels July 13, 2020. He was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, and moved to Montrose, Colorado, as a young boy with his parents and siblings.
Darrell was very mechanically inclined, always tinkering with projects he made from scratch. He worked at Tri River Appliances for several years, where he had the reputation of being able to fix and rebuild any appliance or small engine. He later worked with his brother at Performance Auto Body where his meticulous work as a technician was greatly valued.
Darrell will always be remembered as a caring and loving person. He combined his love for his daughter, Amy, with his love of inventing by motorizing her toys with ingenious designs. He also loved playing drums on the set he built himself as a talented member of the Sorden and Maganello family bands.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Sorden.
Surviving family members include his daughter, Amy (Brandon) Sorden; father Leon; brothers Chris (Dynette), Vern (Brenda), Doug (Heather); sister Lisa and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Darrell will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
