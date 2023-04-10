OBITUARY: Darren Jacket

Darren Jacket, or Chief, age 64, passed away on April 6, 2023, in Montrose, Colorado. The service will be at Crippin Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The service will be officiated by Justin Williams; burial will be at Grand View Cemetery and the celebration of life will be at Riverbottom Park following.
Darren Jacket was a Ute Mountain Ute tribal member and was known as Chief to most. People close to him called him Zoo or Zoo Boy.
Darren was born in Cortez, Colorado, on Nov. 11, 1959. Darren was raised by Mellie and Jim Workman in Mancos, Colorado. Ida Jacket was his biological mother. Zoo graduated in 1979 from Mancos High School and went to Vo-Tech to receive an associate’s in drafting in 1981.
Darren was raised a cowboy, he loved to work on any kind of vehicle as was good at it. Chief also played pool from the time he was young and loved the game. He was also very good at leather craft that he learned from Jim Workman or Dad.
Darren was also an amazing artist. He was offered a position with Walt Disney at the age of 11, after Disney saw some of his art and
talent. Mellie and everyone tried to convince him what an amazing chance this would be for his future, but Darren refused to go. He was stubborn. He was a man with many talents, and had a passion for helping whomever was down and out. Almost everyone in Montrose knew about Darren or knew who he was. Zoo had a huge heart and was loved by many.
