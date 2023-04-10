OBITUARY: Darren Jacket

Darren Jacket, or Chief, age 64, passed away on April 6, 2023, in Montrose, Colorado. The service will be at Crippin Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The service will be officiated by Justin Williams; burial will be at Grand View Cemetery and the celebration of life will be at Riverbottom Park following.

Darren Jacket was a Ute Mountain Ute tribal member and was known as Chief to most. People close to him called him Zoo or Zoo Boy.

To plant a tree in memory of Darren Jacket as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

