OBITUARY: Dave Cella

Dave Cella, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022, at the age of 92 after a valiant fight with Alzheimer’s. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, and love of the outdoors.
Dave was born to Dave and Betty Cella on Dec. 24, 1929, in Wallingford, Connecticut. After graduating high school, Dave attended UCONN, and completed his education at the Colorado School of Mines earning degrees in mining engineering and petroleum production engineering. Following college he proudly served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Navy he worked for Dow Chemical Company as a petroleum engineer.
Dave met his wife, Betty, in high school and they were happily married for 68 years. They raised four amazing children, Marc, Linda (Reggie), Kathy, and Mary (Barry). They became the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Megan, William (Lesly), Mike (Sara), Marc (Mary), and Stefanie (Cole).
In addition to his passion for flying, Dave had many hobbies that included traveling, hunting, golfing, dancing, and playing cards. He is loved, and will be forever remembered by all who knew him.
Per Dave’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s research (BrightFocus.org), Hope West Hospice, or another charity of your choice.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Cella’s family.
