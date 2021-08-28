Dave Griffith of Dry Creek Basin, Colorado, passed away peacefully in his home after a three-month battle with cancer.
Dave was born to Guy and Dora Griffith in Telluride, Colorado. A couple years later he was joined by a brother, Clyde Griffith.
He spent the majority of his life ranching, mostly working cattle and farming. Dave’s dad and mom started a hunting camp in which he also worked and took so much pride in. He joined the Army in 1962 and finished his service in 1964.
In June of 1965 he married Lannea Magnusson of Redvale, Colorado, and in March of 1966 they welcomed their first son, Brian. In April of 1968 they welcomed their second son, Ray and in February of 1974, their daughter Brandi was welcomed into his family as well. Dave and Lannea eventually parted ways yet they always maintained a family structure for the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In Dave’s earlier years, he loved hiking, water skiing and snow skiing. He really liked watching Nascar as well. Dave enjoyed everyone in his family and always looked forward to any gatherings or dinners. Dave made so many special bonds and friendships over the years, he never met a stranger.
Dave will be dearly missed by his children, Brian (Kerry) Griffith; Ray (Veronica) Griffith; Brandi Griffith (Jack Webb); his grandchildren, Danielle Williams, Trevor Keeton, Josey Griffith, Alex Keeton, Sammi Keeton, Wyatt Griffith, Waylon Griffith, Lynette Jimenez, Brisa Jimenez, Victoria Stryker and his great-grandchildren, Jarred Williams, Remington Griffith, Sophia Smuin and Vincent Medina.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Dora Griffith and his brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Darlene Griffith.
Funeral services will be Sept. 4, 2021, at the Christ in Focus Church, located at 1470 Spruce St., Norwood, Colorado. A viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will start at 11 a.m. and graveside services to follow. A potluck dinner will be held at the Norwood Community Center following the graveside services. Funeral arrangements provided by Crippin Funeral Home.
