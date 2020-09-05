David B. Fullerton
November 2, 1957 — July 8, 2020
David B. Fullerton, 62, of Montrose passed away on July 8, 2020. Born on Nov. 2, 1957 in Denver, Dave was a fourth-generation Coloradan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marilynne and Don Fullerton, both of Denver.
Dave graduated from Cherry Creek High School, Englewood Colorado, in 1975. He went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in business at Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado, in 1983. Dave married Darlene Sprague at the cabin in Ferndale in 1990. They were married 23 years. In 1995, they settled in Montrose with their infant son, AJ.
Dave enjoyed the outdoors, including skiing and cycling. The family cabin at Ferndale was his favorite refuge. He loved relaxing there with family and friends. He was a gentle spirit and it could be said that he never met a stranger.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Dave was committed to community service, including the Montrose Chamber of Commerce, Recreation District, Economic Development Board, and the Rotary Club. He worked as the branch manager at SOS Staffing (aka Elwood Staffing) for 17 years. He assisted people throughout the community in finding temporary and full-time work, so they could provide for themselves and their families. Helping others was not only part of his career, but a way of life for him.
His ready smile and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by many. His legacy, his pride, and his joy was his son, AJ Fullerton. AJ is a well-known Colorado blues musician. Dave could be seen cheering him on at performances around the state and from a distance when AJ was on the road. Dave is survived by his sister, Kaye (Vic) Grassman; his brother, Paul (Renata) Fullerton; niece, Allie; and nephews, Chris, Jeff, and Jan.
A celebration of life will be announced soon.
Letters or correspondence to the family can be sent to:
The Fullerton Family
213 N. Townsend Ave.
Montrose, CO 81401
