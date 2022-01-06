OBITUARY: David Ellis

David Seabury Ellis was born Jan. 16, 1960, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Jerry Lynch and Florence Ellis. David passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. David was raised in the Denver area and completed his high school education there. He later moved to the Montrose area where he lived and worked for the better part of his adult life. He tried his hand at several different trades before starting a successful chimney sweep, handyman, and custom wood stove installation business. He provided services to many in all the surrounding areas of Montrose. David was a hard worker and helped all those in need. Known by many as Dave’s Chimney service.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Florence, and father Jerry.
He is survived by wife, Judie Armstrong of Olathe, Colorado; two stepsons, Billy and Jerimy Stoll; daughters, Julie Anthonson and three grandchildren, and Elizandra Martinez of Montrose, Colorado; sister, Mary Lynch of Wyoming; brother, Jerry (Bud) Lynch Jr. of Olathe, Colorado, and wife Teresa; brother, James Lynch and wife Roni of Olathe, Colorado; sisters, Goldie Freeman and Shelley Lynch of Oklahoma; brother John Lynch and wife Patricia of Oklahoma; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
David was a generous man who lived his life humbly. He helped those in need whenever he had the opportunity. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, horseback riding, and hunting in his spare time. He never failed to show his love and affection to his family. He maintained a close relationship with his family and friends. This world was a better place with him in it and he will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held in Montrose, Colorado, at Crippin Funeral Home, 10 a.m., Jan. 8.
Due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID virus, the family asks for everyone to wear a mask.
To plant a tree in memory of David Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
