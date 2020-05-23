David F. Bruce

June 28, 1949 - June 1, 2019

In loving memory of David F. Bruce.

David was born June 28, 1949, to Edward and Nickie Bruce. He passed away June 1, 2019.

He was born and raised in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School. As a member of the U.S. Navy from June 1967 to April 1971, David served in Vietnam. He enjoyed making people laugh.

David is survived by his mother, Nickie Bruce; his sister, Jan (Jim) Miller; his adopted grandson Mikel (Rochelle) Vaughn; two great-grandchildren; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He will always be remembered by his loving family.

He will always be remembered by his loving family.

