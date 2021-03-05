David Foster Geer Jr.
David Foster Geer Jr., age 74, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021 following a brief illness.
He was born on July 12, 1946 in Telluride, Colorado, to David Foster Geer Sr. and Mary Geer.
David graduated from Grand Junction High School. After graduation he joined the US Navy and served in the Vietnam war. He acquired the rank of master sergeant in the Air Force and also was a master instructor.
After military retirement he worked and retired from then Mesa State College. After that retirement he worked at Kohl’s, and then drove a school bus for eight years. He enjoyed really working with the kids.
David was a member of Palisade American Legion and served as commander at one point in time.
David enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He was outgoing and had many friends and sometimes a jokester. He loved helping others, volunteering at Johnson Elementary School (Montrose, Colorado), where he had helped students with reading and worked on projects for teachers and staff. He did a lot of wood working projects and when COVID hit he had made several students desks at no charge to the school or their families.
David was preceded in death by his son, Derek Geer.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Geer; his brothers, Dan (Allison) and Richard (Vicki) Geer; sister, Marianne Geer of Montana; and daughter-in-law, Kate Geer-Armbsy (Garrett); and two grandchildren, Ian and Macey Geer.
A military service will be held at a later date.
Please consider donating in David’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project or HopeWest Hospice.
