OBITUARY: David Hamblin

David Roy Hamblin, 75, went to be with his Savior on Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:20 pm.
Dave spent his childhood with his parents Nadine and Bobbie, his four sisters, and best friend Glen Ahlberg.
Dave was drafted to the Vietnam War where he served two years in the Army as a lineman. Once returning to the States, Dave scored a job in the movie True Grit, filmed in Ridgway, Colorado. For many years after, he joked about the experience.
Dave married Sherry Lynn Frank (Hamblin) Nov. 1, 1968, They moved to Salida, Colorado, where he began working as a carpenter. After one year in Salida they relocated back to the other love of his life, Montrose Colorado, to start a family. Four children later they moved into their forever home in the Coal Creek area.
Dave developed a love for finish carpentry and became known for his attention to detail and craftsmanship on the Western Slope. In his spare time he loved camping, fishing, hunting, and living off the land by gardening and harvesting wild mushrooms. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Dave is survived by his wife Sherry of 53 years; sisters Linda Crapo, Susie Ahlberg, Vonnie Beth Dalton and Connie Carlisle; his four children, Brenda Blakley, Pamela Hamblin, Kirsti (David Bobzien), Kevin (Vicki Hamblin), and grandchildren Shane, Kellin, Kyle, Aubree, Macee, Emilee, and Gabriel.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a sharing of stories.
The family would like to thank the community for all the prayers, love, and support.
