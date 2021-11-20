OBITUARY: David Herrera Sr.

David Herman Herrera Sr., born on Aug.14,1949, passed away on Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born in Montrose, Colorado, where he resided most of his life.
He loved hunting, fishing, mowing his lawn with his riding mower and spending time with his family and grandkids. David married Anna Rocha on Jan. 18, 1968 in Montrose. They had one son, David Herrera Jr.
Family survivors include son, David Jr.; granddaughter Amanda (Jack); grandson Carlos; granddaughter Keeley (Rick) and five great-grandchildren; brothers Nick, Larry (Angie); sister Jane (Dennis) and many other numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
David was preceded in death by his wife Anna; parents Carlos Charlie and Beatrice Herrera; sisters Orlinda Vialpando, Rose Valdez and Madeline Rocha.
Even though our hearts are broken, he will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Masks are required to attend.
