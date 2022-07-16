OBITUARY: David Hollingshead; December 28, 1934 - July 9, 2022

David Hollingshead
December 28, 1934 — July 9, 2022
David E. Hollingshead 87, born December 28, 1934, passed away on July 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. in Olathe, Colorado.
Dave was born in Gunnison at home on a ranch to Charles and Louisa (Batte) Hollingshead. He grew up around Western Colorado, second eldest of four brothers, Wayne, Don and Bill, and one sister Betty Isom.
Dave went through the 8th grade before going to work at various ranches and labor jobs. He later went on to complete a certification from Idaho Technology School in auto restoration with the support of his wife.
Dave worked in various jobs, including ranching, mining, auto restoration, and truck driving. He enjoyed working around Colorado ranching, at the Ford plant in Buffalo New York, learning new skills, and creating parts for Ford vehicles, working several mines across the West End of Colorado, doing auto body work across the Western Slope, and driving trucks for Western Gravel before retiring. Dave was not afraid to work. He continued his activities in auto restoration, farming, wood working, and lapidary after retirement. He loved the outdoors and creating works of art out of different materials.
Dave met his wife Nancy J. Barrett, from Angola, New York, when she was teaching in Montrose, Colorado. David and Nancy married May 28, 1952, in an outdoor wedding along the Taylor River at Wolfe Ranch in Almont, Colorado, and were married for 52 years. The couple loved the outdoors together as they built their family and enjoyed their life together.
Dave lived around the Western Slope of Colorado, traveling to work and lived in California, Montana, upstate New York, Idaho and retired in Colorado as a truck driver living in Olathe. He and Nancy often traveled and stayed in New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, and Mexico as snowbirds.
Dave was an Elks member in multiple towns and enjoyed meeting with his friends and talking about local events. No matter where he went, he always cheered and supported youth in sports and agriculture programs, proud of their accomplishments.
Dave and Nancy were blessed with two sons Mark (Linda) Hollingshead of Olathe, Glen Hollingshead of Gunnison, and one daughter Dale Turner of Olathe. Dave enjoyed his three grandchildren when they visited and spent time with him, Samantha (Jason) Peel of Olathe, Daniel (Meridyth) Hollingshead of Florida, and Bob (Melissa) Turner of Missouri. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Annette, Clark and Gus Hollingshead; Toby and Aurora Turner.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; parents Charles and Louisa, and his brothers, Wayne, Don and Bill. He is survived by his sister Betty Isom; his children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as a large family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service in loving remembrance of Dave’s life will be at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, Friday July 22, 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Cattleman’s Association (coloradocattle.org).
Arrangements are being handled under the direction and care of the Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory of Montrose; 970-249-2121.