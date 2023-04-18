OBITUARY: David Horn

On the evening of April 10, 2023, David Leonard Horn passed away unexpectedly at Youth With a Mission (YWAM) in Cimarron, Colorado. David was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, son-in-law, grandfather, and friend.
David was born in 1957 to Jack and Joyce Horn in Eastland, Texas, though he spent most of his life in western Colorado. In 1976, he met his future wife, Gay Lynn, at the YWAM base in Cimarron. They married in 1982, had three children, and made the Montrose area their home. David built log homes for 22 years, first with Frontier Log Homes, then later through Colorado Log Homes.
In 2004, David and Gay Lynn became the directors of Youth With a Mission in Cimarron, Colorado, where he faithfully served up until the end of his life. When he wasn’t working, David was usually elbow deep in and thoroughly enjoying one of his many hobbies. He could often be found outside gardening, golfing, tending to bees, hunting, smoking meat, or fishing, to name just a few. He not only pursued his hobbies with passion, but life itself, and the relationships that make life worth living.
David daily lived with consistent integrity, upstanding character, a persistent love for people, and ultimately, a heart after the Lord. He constantly sought opportunities to share and show the love of Jesus to anyone around, from mere acquaintances to the family and friends he adored.
David has been described as a joyful giver, a patient listener, a “second father,” a genuine and faithful friend, a blessing, a servant leader, and a true brother in Christ.
One of David’s greatest joys was equipping and empowering young people to “go into all the world and make disciples,” just like Jesus had taught. David touched the lives of countless people, directly and indirectly. He has been an encouragement to many through his faith in God, and he truly lived in praise and service to Him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack, his mother, Joyce, and his sister, Debbie. He is survived by his wife, Gay Lynn, his sister, Diane, his three children and their spouses, Elizabeth and Jeremiah Greenfield, Mark and Hannah Horn, John and Jordin Horn, 10 grandchildren, father- and mother-in-law, Clarence (Ed) and Shirley Wood, his cherished in-laws, nieces, nephews, and dear friends near and far.
In lieu of flowers, financial donations in memory of David can be made to Youth With a Mission (please write “Memorial Fund” in the memo line). Contributions can be dropped off at the service or mailed to PO Box 158, Cimarron, CO, 81220.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church in Montrose at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21. The service will also be live-streamed.
