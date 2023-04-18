OBITUARY: David Horn

On the evening of April 10, 2023, David Leonard Horn passed away unexpectedly at Youth With a Mission (YWAM) in Cimarron, Colorado. David was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, son-in-law, grandfather, and friend.

David was born in 1957 to Jack and Joyce Horn in Eastland, Texas, though he spent most of his life in western Colorado. In 1976, he met his future wife, Gay Lynn, at the YWAM base in Cimarron. They married in 1982, had three children, and made the Montrose area their home. David built log homes for 22 years, first with Frontier Log Homes, then later through Colorado Log Homes.

