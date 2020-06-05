David Hutchinson
David Hutchinson, 82, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at HopeWest in Grand Junction. He lived in Texas for 57 years until he discovered Colorado. During that time he got a BA degree at Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas, and a Master of Education at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
He worked for the Texas Department of Corrections as a physical education instructor, taught 7th and 8th grades for Newton ISD, coached baseball and driver’s education, was a Junior High School principal at Kirbyville ISD, and was head of the education department at the Vernon State Hospital for drug-dependent youth for 20 years. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for eight years.
David was a life member of the Texas State Teachers Association and a life member of the Good Sam Travel Club in which he was president of the local Greenbelt Sam’s club. He was an assistant state director and the inside facilitator of the Good Sam State Samborees. He was also a member of the Vernon Lions Club and the Montrose Elks.
His volunteer activities were: storm chaser for the Wilbarger County Civil Defense; Montrose Animal Shelter; Retired Senior Volunteer Program; campground host and manager of hosts, and making and painting signs, among other jobs, with his wife Margie, for the U.S. Forest Service in Gunnison for 11 years, and campground host for Colorado Parks at Highline Lake State Park at Loma for two years.
David was involved with the Boy Scouts for more than 20 years. As a youth, he reached the rank of Life Scout. He was a scoutmaster for 12 years; district commissioner for two years and district chairman for two years. He was on the Northwest Texas Board of Executives and was post advisor of the Civil Defense Explorer Post. As a member of the Order of the Arrow (Brotherhood and Vigil), he went through Wood Badge and was then an assistant scoutmaster at the Wood Badge that Margie attended. He took a group of scouts to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and was assistant scoutmaster for a troop of boys attending the 1977 National Scout Jamboree in Pennsylvania. He received the District Award of Merit, the Silver Beaver, St. George Episcopal Award for Scouting, God & Service Recognition (#256 in the U.S.) awarded by the National Commission for Civic Youth Serving America, and the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
David was a member of Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Gunnison and Grace Episcopal Church in Vernon, Texas. He was a licensed lay reader for 40 years, a treasurer, junior warden, senior warden, and was on the bishop’s committee.
His lifetime interests were camping, fishing and traveling.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie; his daughter, Liz; and sister, Jean (Wayne).
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry; a brother, Charlie; a sister, Margie; and his parents.
There will be a memorial service at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Gunnison, Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, PO Box 701, Gunnison, CO 81230; Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N Townsend, Montrose CO 81401; or HopeWest Hospice, 3090 N 12th St, Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
