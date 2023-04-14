OBITUARY: David W. Kaufmann

David W. Kaufmann passed away peacefully in his home on April 11, 2023, at the age of 79, with his wife of 59 years by his side.

Born on Sept. 13, 1943, to Rev. Elmer W. and Edna M Kaufmann of Phoenix, Arizona, David was a long term resident of Prescott, Arizona, where he raised a loving family.

To plant a tree in memory of David Kaufmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

