OBITUARY: Dawn Marie Morrison

Dawn Marie Morrison
Dawn Marie Morrison,50, passed away March 20, 2021 after a long valiant battle with Spina Bifida related health issues.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1970 in South Bend, Indiana, to Robert and Joyace Morrison. In May of 1976, the Morrison family moved to Ridgway, Colorado. Dawn began her education in the fall of 1976 at Ridgway Elementary School and graduated from Ridgway High School in the spring of 1989. After graduating, Dawn began a course of study as a veterinarian tech assistant at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Dawn moved to North Platte, Nebraska in the summer of 1992. In January of 2001, she moved to Hazel Park, Michigan and lived there before returning to Montrose, Colorado, in 2014.
Dawn was predeceased by her beloved parents; her sister Roberta Ann Morrison; and her brother Mark Morrison.
She is survived by her brother Garry Morrison and his partner Larry Brown; her nieces Kallie Morrison, Markie Morrsion, and Karlie Burr (Scott Burr); three beloved great-nephews, Drake Carlson, Lucas Miller, and Levi Cooper; four great-nieces Kyah Devoll, Khloee Devoll, Arya Linner and Aliza Catalano. Private services will be at a later date.
