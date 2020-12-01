Dean Randolph Wiseman

May 28, 1940 — November 20, 2020

Dean was born May 28, 1940, in Montrose to Randolph Wiseman and Willie Lee Mallett Wiseman. Dean attended Johnson grade school and Montrose High School. He enlisted in the Marines where he served for two years. As a young man Dean loved life and was active in outdoor sports, boating, bike riding and hunting. He was a great fan of western movies. He spent most of his adult life in Montrose and Grand Junction.

Dean passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, at Valley Manor Nursing Home.

He is preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Allen Wiseman. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Weekes of Orem, Utah; and his brother, Jim Wiseman of Denver Colorado.

His funeral service will be held at the VA cemetery in Grand Junction at a later date.

His funeral service will be held at the VA cemetery in Grand Junction at a later date.

