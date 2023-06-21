OBITUARY: Debra Percival; June 8, 1957 - June 16, 2023

Debra (Debbie) Sue Percival passed away at her home in Olathe, Colorado, surrounded by her family on June 16, 2023, following a short illness. She was 66 years old.
Debbie was born on June 8, 1957, in Delta, Colorado, to parents Charles Jack Shipley
and Dorothy (Hiler) Shipley. Debbie spent her childhood in the Montrose/Olathe area and graduated from Olathe High School in 1975.
On Feb. 14, 1976, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Percival, in Montrose, Colorado. They celebrated 47 years of marriage. After living in Craig, Colorado, Debbie and Joe made their home in Olathe, where they raised their four daughters. Debbie was a devoted wife and mother. She was a homemaker until all the girls were in school, and then went to work for Community Options.
She spent the next 25 years working as a medical clerk for Community Options until her retirement. Debbie was a natural born caregiver, she loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandkids. Debbie loved the outdoors, riding four wheelers, camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling with her family.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Dorothy Shipley.
She is survived by her husband Joe Percival; three brothers: Virgil Shipley, Wesley Shipley and Dennis Shipley; daughters: Jennifer Ahlberg (Cesar Hernandez), Rebecca Spencer, Claudia St. Peter (Aaron), and Shannon Carmack (Bill); her 11 grandchildren: Kaley, Triston, Alesha, Angel, Jae, Abi, Morgan, Kaitlin, Jack, Bree, Beau; one great-granddaughter and another one on the way, along with countless others who counted her as an honorary mother and grandmother.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Crippin Funeral Home, with interment at Olathe Cemetery to follow. A viewing will be held at Crippin Funeral Home on Sunday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West Hospice of Delta.
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Percival; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
