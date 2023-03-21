OBITUARY: Dee Thomas Williams

On March 15 , 2023, Dee Thomas Williams, loving father, and friend, passed away at the age of 77. Dee was born to Archie Daniel Williams and Ruth W. (Ott) Williams in Chicago, Illinois.

At the age of 23, Dee was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served his time in Alaska. After his service he spent time with his family in Washington before moving to Montrose, Colorado, in 1972. Dee was later married and had two sons.

To plant a tree in memory of Dee Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

