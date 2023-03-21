OBITUARY: Dee Thomas Williams

On March 15 , 2023, Dee Thomas Williams, loving father, and friend, passed away at the age of 77. Dee was born to Archie Daniel Williams and Ruth W. (Ott) Williams in Chicago, Illinois.
At the age of 23, Dee was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served his time in Alaska. After his service he spent time with his family in Washington before moving to Montrose, Colorado, in 1972. Dee was later married and had two sons.
Dee retired from the U.S. Postal Service after decades of service, finishing his career as postmaster in Cimarron, Colorado. Dee enjoyed many things in life; hunting, fishing, farming, horse racing, classic cars and casinos. His greatest memories came from his time fishing for salmon in the ocean and all his hunting adventures with family and friends.
Dee is survived by his sons Robert (Ranae) Williams and Richard Williams from Montrose, Colorado; his sister Marion Mayer; her children and her grandchildren from Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at Turn of the Century Saloon, 121 N. Fourth Street, Montrose, at 2 p.m. April 15.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family and can be reached at 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Dee Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone