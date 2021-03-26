OBITUARY: Delia Shaw

Delia Shaw
Delia was one of five children born to Leona (Todd) Vowell and Oscar Vowell in north Delta, Colorado, in 1932. She has one surviving sister (Eva Faudree) who currently resides in Grand Junction, Colordo. Delia grew up in Delta and graduated from Delta High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart (Marion Shaw) in the fall of the same year and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
She was a long-time resident of Grand Junction and was adored by friends and family alike. She had a way of appreciating the simple pleasures of life and those who had the good fortune to know her felt restored by her kind and caring nature. She was able to turn a simple boxed lunch and desert hike into a memorable experience. The world seemed different through her eyes as she could see great treasures in the simplest of things, like stones found along the path.
A caretaker for those in need, which even manifested in how meticulously she cared for her yard and the beautiful flora which was plentiful in her home. She never missed a detail in creating an oasis in which all were welcome. Her simple, kind and nurturing heart will be deeply missed by those who spent time with her.
Surviving children include Carol Holmes (James), Jerry Shaw (Anny), and Mark Shaw; she is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Delia’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Taylor funeral Service Chapel with inurnment to follow at the Mesa View Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
