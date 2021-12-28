OBITUARY: Delmar Lawrence Leger

Delmar Lawrence Leger, was born July 1, 1929 to Charles N. and Stanley Mabel (Reece) Leger in Franklin, Ohio. He spent his childhood in Denver, Colorado and graduated from West Denver High School. He then furthered his education at Texas Tech University in Lubbock Tx.
On March 12, 1954 at the age of 21, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and entered the Amarillo Airforce Base in Amarillo, Texas where he was an A&E mechanic instructor. He was honorably discharged March 13, 1954.
Del married his wife Louise on May 16, 1959 in Lubbock, Texas. They moved from Texas to Fort Collins then to Montrose, which was home for the past 50 years.
Del started his real estate career in 1971 and was broker/owner of Real Estate Exchange until his retirement. He was co-founder and co-pastor of the Christian Church of God in Grand Junction and was a member of the Montrose Visual Arts Guild. Being a man of exceptionally strong faith, one of his greatest passions was sharing his love of God with others, he wrote many booklets for the church which have been distributed as far away as South Africa.
Del’s many other interests included painting, music, woodworking, gardening, reading, writing and studying the bible. He loved spending time with family and friends and was always ready for a good game of Uno.
Surviving family members include his beloved wife, Louse Leger; daughter and son-in-law Tracy and Kirk Baldwin of Montrose; three grandchildren in Jason, Jeffrey and Jessica Baldwin; honorary granddaughters Charessa Kibler and Destiny Shetter; four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Delmar was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother, Robert Leger, sisters, Myrneth Souza and Jean Jones and great granddaughter Caroline Baldwin.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Crippin Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will follow the funeral at Cedar Cemetery east of Montrose.
