OBITUARY: Delvin Kinkel; September 12, 1928 - August 24, 2023

Longtime Montrose resident Delvin Kinkel, born Sept. 12, 1928, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at the age of 94, at Elk Ridge Health and Rehab with family by his side.
Del was born in Pueblo, Colorado, to Walter and Cora Kinkel. He graduated from Central High School in 1947 and, at the age of 17, joined the Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1949 and recalled to serve in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged again in 1952.
He married his high school sweetheart, Zerma Deane McBeath, on Dec. 31, 1949. They were happily married for 65 years until her death in 2014. Del and ZD started their life together in San Diego, California, at the El Toro Marine Base.
After his discharge they returned to Pueblo. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and a penchant for business, including managing a grocery store, owning a radio station and Del’s Kwik Shake in Pueblo, Colorado.
He sold real estate and worked in savings and loans. He was offered a managerial position at the Montrose Savings and Loan in 1965 and moved his family to Montrose. He started First Mortgage Corp., from which he retired after many years.
Del was very active in the Montrose community, serving on the Montrose City Council for six years (two as mayor), and spent over 65 years as a member of Masonic Lodge, Rotary and Elks. He also enjoyed acting in the Magic Circle Players. Del’s passions were golf and football. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan, and any spare time was spent on the golf course. He was a lifelong Republican, very patriotic and so very proud of being a Marine veteran.
Del was fiercely devoted to his family and proud of all. He loved meeting daily with his friends for coffee. He loved people and his dogs and enjoyed joking around with everyone. He was a lot of fun and full of life. Del had so much integrity and would give the shirt off his back.
Del is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Andy) Palmer and son, Brian (Kathi) Kinkel of Montrose; granddaughters, Cheyenna Davis of Hitchcock, Texas, Ashley (Patrick) Salazar of Delta, Colorado, and Mickala (Jace) Cline of Montrose; great-granddaughters, Kelsey (Chase) Wilson of Hitchcock, Texas, Maliya Salazar and Abby Salazar of Delta, Colorado, and great-grandson, Ryan Cline of Montrose, Colorado.
He had one niece, Char Hunt of Ft. Collins, Colorado, grandniece, Kris Sitzman, grandnephew, Rick Koshak of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and two nephews, Stephen Bartell of New Rochelle, New York, and Gregg Bartell of New York, New York.
We will all deeply miss Del’s love, guidance, and humor. The family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice and Elk Ridge for their compassionate care. Donations in Del’s honor may be made to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
To plant a tree in memory of Delvin Kinkel; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone