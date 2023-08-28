OBITUARY: Delvin Kinkel; September 12, 1928 - August 24, 2023
Vet Flag

Longtime Montrose resident Delvin Kinkel, born Sept. 12, 1928, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at the age of 94, at Elk Ridge Health and Rehab with family by his side. 

Del was born in Pueblo, Colorado, to Walter and Cora Kinkel. He graduated from Central High School in 1947 and, at the age of 17, joined the Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1949 and recalled to serve in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged again in 1952. 

