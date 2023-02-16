OBITUARY: Denis Brion Darby

Denis Brion Darby, 72, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away suddenly at his home on Jan. 23, 2023. He was born in Oakland, California, on Jan. 31, 1950. His childhood homes were Guam, San Francisco and Alameda, California, Troy, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida. His parents, Dan L. Darby, US Navy of Troy, Alabama, and Lillian Davis Darby, US Army of Camden, South Carolina, preceded him in death.
Denis is survived by his loving wife, Christine Surut Crane of Montrose, Colorado; his two stepchildren, Rebecca Lee Crane and Keenan Michael Crane; daughter-in-law Andrea Kao Crane and grandson, Korben Tai Crane, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After attending Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama, and graduating from Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, in 1968, Denis served in the US Navy Air Wing attached to the Seventh Fleet, Fifteenth Carrier Air Group, Attack Squadron 94 aboard the USS Coral Sea, CVA 43 (1970-74). He completed two WesPac cruises to the Tonkin Gulf, Vietnam.
During his first WesPac combat deployment, while fulfilling duties as an operations yeoman in Attack Squadron 94, he volunteered as a peer-counselor for drug rehabilitation and substance abuse team, facilitated group counseling sessions and crisis-suicide intervention/prevention aboard ship while in combat.
Denis completed college degrees in California at the College of the Sequoias (AA with Honors – Design in Graphic Communications) and San Diego State University (BFA in Fine Art with Distinction – Printmaking and Painting). He developed businesses as an artist, printmaker, graphic designer, software designer and developer in New Mexico and Colorado. Denis taught art, design, computer programming, and meditation at public and private colleges. As a lifetime artist, Denis created an exquisite portfolio of multimedia fine art prints and photographs representing Colorado nature and spirituality.
During his career in technology and telecommunications, Denis received design patents for Fonts of Type. He won awards for research and publication on user interface design for interactive TV, for text to speech demonstrations while at US West Advanced Technologies in Boulder.
Denis’ respect for fellow US military veterans inspired his passion for helping others in mental health recovery and Veteran support. He worked as a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) for Gilpin County, Colorado (2007-2013), and while there facilitated a veterans PTSD support group using mindful meditation training practices with veterans in recovery.
Denis volunteered and was employed as an Internationally certified peer support specialist and meditation trainer at the VA Medical Center – Denver Mental Health Clinic, working in recovery for homeless Veterans (HUD-VASH). In Longmont, Colorado, he volunteered with the HOPE Program, assisting those without homes who were living in crisis on the streets.
His work with veterans and mental health recovery was supported and enriched by his personal spiritual path in Buddhism throughout his life. He completed the first year of the Master of Divinity Degree at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado. In 2015, he was ordained as Denis Hoin Darby, a Buddhist monk in the Soto Zen tradition of Katagiri Roshi lineage by Head Monk Cliff Jodo Clusin at Prairie Mountain Zen Center in Longmont. He also served as a member and mindful meditation trainer with the Ratna Peace Initiative, Veterans Peace of Mind Project, Fearless Victory Project, and Medicine Horse Project (equine-assisted therapy).
Denis Hoin was a sitting member of Prairie Mountain Zen Center and Great Mountain Zen Center in Colorado, Ryumonji Zen Monastery in Dorchester, Iowa, and the Zaltho Foundation in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He was the founder and executive director of the Heart of the Mountain Veteran Resource Centre.
In Montrose, Rev. Denis Hoin Darby was founder and head monk of Moon, Clouds, and Mesa Meditation Centre (2022-2023). Through his deep knowledge and sharing of the Buddhist Dharma and mindful meditation, he helped himself as a Vietnam veteran, as well as many others, to recover and find their way. Denis was respected and loved by many. We thank him for his life of compassion and service.
Final memorial services for Denis have taken place with thanks to Crippin Funeral Home, the Spiritual Awareness Center in Montrose, and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ouray, Colorado. Additional memorial celebrations for Denis will be held in Boulder this spring. The family can be reached through Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory in Montrose.
