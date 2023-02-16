OBITUARY: Denis Brion Darby

Denis Brion Darby, 72, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away suddenly at his home on Jan. 23, 2023. He was born in Oakland, California, on Jan. 31, 1950. His childhood homes were Guam, San Francisco and Alameda, California, Troy, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida. His parents, Dan L. Darby, US Navy of Troy, Alabama, and Lillian Davis Darby, US Army of Camden, South Carolina, preceded him in death.

Denis is survived by his loving wife, Christine Surut Crane of Montrose, Colorado; his two stepchildren, Rebecca Lee Crane and Keenan Michael Crane; daughter-in-law Andrea Kao Crane and grandson, Korben Tai Crane, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

To plant a tree in memory of Denis Darby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

