Dennis Bennett

Our beloved Dennis Bennett passed on Oct 5, 2021. We will miss his ridiculous jokes, unique sense of fashion and insightful advice.

Born on March 7, 1944, to Alvin and Joan Portschy in Denver, Colorado, he graduated from Aurora Central High School in 1963. As a senior we would finish second in the State wrestling tournament.

Dennis lived a life of outdoor adventure, in particular skiing and rafting. Westwater Canyon, Utah, was a never-ending source of fun. But golf became his passion, rarely missing a tee time since 1985.

In 1968 he served a tour in Vietnam, afterward attending and graduating from Colorado University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He became a drywaller by profession because it allowed him more time for his passion of outdoor recreation.

He met the love of his life Leone Anderson in May of 1981. They would marry on March 4, 1989. Dennis’ world would change forever when he and Leone became parents to daughter Nicole. She was his pride and joy.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Leone; daughter Nicole and two sisters, Gloria Hoyer and Deborah Maunakea, plus many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joan and Alvin Portschy.

A service will be announced at a later date.

