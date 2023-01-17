OBITUARY: Dennis Deal Lyons

Dennis Deal Lyons of Olathe, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, surrounded by family members.

Dennis was born July 22, 1943, to Bob and Dorothy Lyons in Chadron, Nebraska. Dennis played basketball in high school in which his father was his coach. Dennis enlisted in the Armed Forces in 1965 and was stationed in Germany. Dennis was of Christian faith and loved to help minister and testify for our Lord Jesus Christ. Dennis enjoyed cooking and taught his children to love to cook. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dennis' fondest times were spent with cousins and family in Brule, Wisconsin. He has chosen Brule to be his final resting place.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

