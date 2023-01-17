OBITUARY: Dennis Deal Lyons

Dennis Deal Lyons of Olathe, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, surrounded by family members.
Dennis was born July 22, 1943, to Bob and Dorothy Lyons in Chadron, Nebraska. Dennis played basketball in high school in which his father was his coach. Dennis enlisted in the Armed Forces in 1965 and was stationed in Germany. Dennis was of Christian faith and loved to help minister and testify for our Lord Jesus Christ. Dennis enjoyed cooking and taught his children to love to cook. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dennis' fondest times were spent with cousins and family in Brule, Wisconsin. He has chosen Brule to be his final resting place.
Dennis is survived by his three children, Denise (Bill) King, Brad Lyons (Jolynn Ellis), Tracy (Steve) Bennigsdorf; brothers Mark (Ann) Lyons and their family, and Lee Lyons; grandchildren Krista (Dalen) Luckett with children Bradley, Addy and Everett, Katelyn (Clint) Hanavan, Evan King, Josiah King, Heather (Scott) Bullis Ava and Irie, Brad Bennigsdorf, Ryan McMullan, and Zach Lyons.
He is predeceased by father Robert Lyons, mother Dorothy Lyons, sister Mary Lyons, and wife Barbara Lyons.
There will be a celebration of life service in Brule, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
