OBITUARY: Dennis Kevin O'Connor

Dennis Kevin O'Connor, of Montrose, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend passed away on Aug. 23, 2023, at the age of 67 at Delta Health, with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born on May 8, 1956, in Denver, Colorado, to James O'Connor and his wife, Edna.
In 1986, Dennis met his future wife, Judith, and they were married in Gunnison, Colorado, in 1989. Upon moving to Montrose, Dennis found a job working for the Montrose Recreation District, where he helped build and maintain numerous venues used by the community daily. Dennis really enjoyed sports, including football, basketball, golf and pool. Every Sunday he would be ready to watch his beloved Denver Broncos play. Dennis really loved being outdoors and in nature, especially when he was fishing. Twice in his life Dennis was able to travel to Ireland, where he further explored his family’s roots and heritage. His greatest accomplishments were being a father to his children and a grandfather to his granddaughters.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna O'Connor; his sister, Coleen McGinty; his daughter, Colleen O'Connor; and his stepson, Patrick Browne. He is survived by his wife, Judith O'Connor; his sons, Sean O'Connor (Sarah), Seamus O'Connor (Beryl) and Quinton O'Connor; his stepdaughter, Jackie Browne; his siblings Tim O'Connor, Michael O'Connor, Maureen Wilmot, Molly O'Connor Dela Rosa, Sharon Cella, Sheila O'Connor; and his granddaughters, Finley and Emersyn.
A service will be held for Dennis at 2 p.m. Sept. 16, 2023, at the Crippen Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of Dennis' life at Montrose Friendship Hall. All attendees are highly encouraged to have green on their attire in honor of Dennis.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis O'Connor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone