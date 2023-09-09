OBITUARY: Dennis Kevin O'Connor

Dennis Kevin O'Connor, of Montrose, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend passed away on Aug. 23, 2023, at the age of 67 at Delta Health, with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born on May 8, 1956, in Denver, Colorado, to James O'Connor and his wife, Edna.

In 1986, Dennis met his future wife, Judith, and they were married in Gunnison, Colorado, in 1989. Upon moving to Montrose, Dennis found a job working for the Montrose Recreation District, where he helped build and maintain numerous venues used by the community daily. Dennis really enjoyed sports, including football, basketball, golf and pool. Every Sunday he would be ready to watch his beloved Denver Broncos play. Dennis really loved being outdoors and in nature, especially when he was fishing. Twice in his life Dennis was able to travel to Ireland, where he further explored his family’s roots and heritage. His greatest accomplishments were being a father to his children and a grandfather to his granddaughters.

