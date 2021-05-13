OBITUARY: Dennis Michael Carleo

Dennis Michael Carleo

Montrose resident Dennis Michael Carleo passed away at his home on Monday May 10, 2021. He was 63 years old.

Dennis was born July 3, 1957 at Pueblo, Colorado, to Roxy A. and Rose M. (Laydon) Carleo. He grew up in Pueblo, graduating from South High.

Mr. Carleo is survived by his sons, Tony (Beth) Carleo of Ormond Beach, Florida; Clint (Natalie) Carleo of Japan; his daughter; Brittany (Michael) Picard of Stone Mountain, Georgia; his brothers Ed (Karen Carleo of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Roxy T. (Debra) Carleo, of Antonito, Colorado. He is further survived by three grandchildren; Gianna, Paislee, and Mary.

Private services will be held at a later date. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting his family.

