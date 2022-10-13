OBITUARY: Dennis W. Weiss

Dennis went home to his Lord and Savior on Oct. 10, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1953, in Torrance, California, the only child of William A. Weiss and Bernice C. Sly Weiss. Before moving to Montrose in 1989, he lived most of his life in Hemet, California. He married Marie L. Kessler Weiss in 1978, who is his only surviving relative.
Growing up, he was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. He also started playing the trumpet at an early age. He attended Mt. San Jacinto College and Fresno State University as a music major. He also had a Master of Theology Degree from Maranatha Bible Seminary.
He worked as a real estate salesman, in banking as a loan officer and branch manager, and also worked as a bookkeeper in medical oxygen and for a petroleum company. The highlight of his career was the 4.5 years that he spent in full-time ministry as a youth pastor, an associate pastor, and finally as a church planter for Conservative Baptist Association of So. California.
He moved to Montrose in 1989. He was choir director at Victory Baptist Church for several years, a deacon, and a Sunday School teacher. Dennis loved music. He played his trumpet for several years with Valley Symphony Orchestra as well as the Community Band. He also enjoyed photography and geocaching.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Victory Baptist Church, 2890 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401.
