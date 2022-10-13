OBITUARY: Dennis W. Weiss

Dennis W. Weiss

Dennis went home to his Lord and Savior on Oct. 10, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1953, in Torrance, California, the only child of William A. Weiss and Bernice C. Sly Weiss. Before moving to Montrose in 1989, he lived most of his life in Hemet, California. He married Marie L. Kessler Weiss in 1978, who is his only surviving relative.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?