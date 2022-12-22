Derald Jones, born Feb. 9, 1933, to Peter and Elsie (Smith) Jones, Mandan, North Dakota, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at his home in Montrose, Colorado.
Derald grew up and received his education in Mandan, North Dakota. After high school graduation in 1952, he attended Bismarck Junior College, Bismarck, North Dakota for one year. During that time, he served in the National Guard and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953. He was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone with the 33rd Infantry Regiment during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of sergeant. Derald loved his country and its flag which he proudly flew on a high pole in his yard.
After discharge from the army, Derald worked as inspector of restaurants for the District Health Unit in Williston, North Dakota and then returned to college. After graduating from Ellendale State Teachers College, Ellendale, North Dakota in 1962, he taught high school math, science, and social studies for 11 years and then was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, Montrose, Colorado as a rural mail carrier until he retired in 1998.
One of Derald’s fondest childhood memories was spending time on his uncle’s farm near Bismarck, North Dakota. Whenever he went back to North Dakota to visit, he often went out to the farm and reminisced with his cousins about the good old days and the fun they had growing up together.
Derald met Olivia Martin, his wife of 64 years, when she was teaching in Mandan, North Dakota. They were married in 1958, and out of that union was born one daughter, Cassandra.
Among Derald’s interests and hobbies were hiking, fishing, camping, collecting stamps and coins. He liked the challenge of playing chess, and he enjoyed competing in chess tournaments. Playing bridge was another of his favorite pastimes. He was interested in genealogy and spent a lot of time tracing his family tree, documenting all the information he found. He also enjoyed reading and studying. His library contained lots and lots of books and taped courses on a wide range of subjects. Derald loved listening to classical music and watching old movies of bygone years.
Derald enjoyed being with people. He liked to laugh and joke, and he had the gift of making others laugh. He had a quick wit and a humorous answer for everything. When asked how he comes up with his responses, he replied, “I don’t know. They just pop into my head.”
Derald’s pride and joy were his granddaughters. When they came to visit, he enjoyed taking them out for breakfast and spending time with them. Derald will be missed by his family and friends.
Derald was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Elsie Jones; two sisters, Marjorie (Norman) Joersz and Marian (Bert) Mahlman; one brother, Vernon Jones; and daughter, Cassandra (Fred) Neill. Surviving him are his wife Olivia of Montrose; son-in-law Frederick Neill; granddaughters Emily Neill, Andrea (Tim) Pietrzykowski, Heather (Zane) Bruner, and Kayley Neill; and great-granddaughter Cassandra Bruner, all of the Houston, Texas area.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope West. The viewing will be held Dec. 27 from 3 - 5 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St. Memorial service will take place Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at Montrose Christian Church, with graveside service to follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
