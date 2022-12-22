Derald Jones, born Feb. 9, 1933, to Peter and Elsie (Smith) Jones, Mandan, North Dakota, passed away Dec. 14, 2022, at his home in Montrose, Colorado.

Derald grew up and received his education in Mandan, North Dakota. After high school graduation in 1952, he attended Bismarck Junior College, Bismarck, North Dakota for one year. During that time, he served in the National Guard and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953. He was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone with the 33rd Infantry Regiment during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of sergeant. Derald loved his country and its flag which he proudly flew on a high pole in his yard.

