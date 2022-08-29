OBITUARY: Devon Hardin

Devon Hardin

Devon Eathan Hardin, our son, was called home to heaven on Aug. 24, 2022. He was born to parents Benjamin and Michelle Hardin on July 30, 2004, in Pueblo, Colorado.

