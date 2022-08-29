OBITUARY: Devon Hardin

Devon Hardin
Devon Eathan Hardin, our son, was called home to heaven on Aug. 24, 2022. He was born to parents Benjamin and Michelle Hardin on July 30, 2004, in Pueblo, Colorado.
He was an amazing, caring soul and made a mark on everyone whose life he entered. Anyone who knew Devon knows how big of a heart he had and how much positivity he brought into the room and into life. His smile was contagious and he was the life of the party. He would do absolutely anything for anyone. He loved spending time with family and friends — watching movies or wrestling or boxing with his brothers, and being with his sister and brother-in-law.
He had a passion for driving anything with 2-4 wheels, popping wheelies in the backyard. He was always listening to music and sharing songs he loved or ones that reminded him of the people he cared about. He loved hunting and going for drives, and could always be seen with his best friend and cousin, Adrian Alvarez.
Devon was a bright light in our lives and was loved fiercely by his dad, mom, siblings and all who knew him. He has changed the world, and his legacy will carry on forever in our hearts. “I hope you’re up there in the heavens giving the darkness a run for its money.” Light the stars on fire, Dev!
He is survived by his parents; sister (Emani Baltazar), brother-in-law (Trever Jacquez); brothers (Gabriel and Tre Hardin); grandparents (Steve and Valerie Hardin and Juan and Marcella Huerta); grandfather (Paul Trujillo); great-grandmother (Angelica Morales); uncles and aunts (Chris and Shelbie Trujillo, Shawn and Jackie Hardin, Heidi and Ty Holman, and Matt and Holly Deer); and numerous cousins and extended family.
Funeral services for Devon will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 21028 Uncompahgre Road, Montrose, Colorado, with a graveside burial following. Devon’s reception will be at 3 p.m. at 600 Main St., Ouray.
