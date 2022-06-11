Diane passed away peacefully at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by family and messages of support from many scattered loved ones.
She grew up in Detroit, Michigan, where she worked as a legal secretary and married Leonard Palka. After his death in 1985, she moved close to family in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and enjoyed volunteering in several area hospitals plus tutoring elementary school children. In 2017, Diane relocated to be with her sister and family in Montrose.
History and reading were lifelong hobbies. She always remembered birthdays with an early card. Diane had very strong values and supported the Smithsonian, ACLU, and Southern Poverty Law Center. With amazing strength, Diane overcame addictions to alcohol and tobacco which made a wonderful difference in her whole life. She had a special place in her heart for others experiencing life’s struggles.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents George and Claire Lynne; her husband Leonard Palka, and her nephew Michael Lippmann. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, step-grandmother, and friend.
Diane is survived by her siblings Cheryl Gibson (Gordon) Montrose, Colorado; Judy Lippmann (Steven) Louisville, Kentucky; Gregory Lynne, Charlottesville, Virginia; nieces Melanie Lippmann, Jenny Lippmann (Ashok), Katy Gibson Gresh (Greg), Julia Pugliese (Paul), Valerie Meyers (Ron); nephews Jack Gibson and Joe Lynne, and seven great-nieces and -nephews.
Diane’s life celebration was held with family, and the awesome residents and staff at Valley Manor Care Center.
