OBITUARY: Dolly Saunders; November 12, 1940 - June 19, 2023

Dolly Saunders passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. A celebration of life will be on Sunday, June 25, at the Montrose Elks Lodge at 1 p.m.
Dolly was preceded in death by her son, Keith Saunders and brother, Ray William Ruybalid.
She is survived by her husband Gene Saunders of Montrose; daughter Char Saunders of Vevay, Indiana and daughter, Marla Saunders of Denver, Colorado; her grandchildren: Andrew (Morgan) Ball, Samantha (Robert) Pearl, Cooper Gillies, Ericson Deines, Mallory Deines, and McKenna (Cody) Archibeque, and six great-grandchildren.
Dolly was born Nov. 12, 1940, to Tito and Mary (Quintana) Ruybalid in Ortiz, Colorado. She spent some of her childhood in the San Luis Valley before moving to the Montrose/Olathe area. There she attended Nucla and Montrose high schools.
She married Bob Larimer in 1958 but divorced in 1960. Dolly and Gene were married on Sept. 2, 1961, divorced in 1973, and remarried on Dec. 23, 1979. Dolly worked as a bartender and waitress, then started bookkeeping for her parents’ restaurant and grocery store in Olathe, Colorado. She went on to become the payroll supervisor for Colorado Ute Electric Association in Montrose and later an accounting clerk for Hamacher Trucking.
After retiring, she spent most of her time helping run her grandchildren to and from sports practice, watching their games and meets. She was an avid reader and always had a book in her hand. She volunteered at Colorow Care Center and Montrose Little League.
In later years, you could find her at home putting a puzzle together or watching crime shows. She had a spicy sense of humor and no filter. She said what she meant and meant what she said.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Dolly’s name to Hope West Hospice of Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
