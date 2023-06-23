OBITUARY: Dolly Saunders; November 12, 1940 - June 19, 2023

Dolly Saunders passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at her home in Montrose, Colorado. A celebration of life will be on Sunday, June 25, at the Montrose Elks Lodge at 1 p.m.

Dolly was preceded in death by her son, Keith Saunders and brother, Ray William Ruybalid.

