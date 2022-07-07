OBITUARY: Domonic ‘Pedro’ Garcia; April 18, 2003 - June 24, 2022

Domonic “Pedro” Garcia, tragically passed away on June 24, 2022, in a car accident. He was born in Thornton, Colorado, April 18, 2003, to parents Misti Gallegos and Gilbert Garcia. He spent most of his childhood in Grand Junction and Rifle Colorado until he moved to Montrose and spent the last five years. Domonic had worked as a labor worker and in the food industry. He loved to go fishing and cook meals for him and anyone around him. He also loved to spend time with his son Royce Garcia.
Domonic is preceded in death by his great-grandfather Joseph Gallegos.
He is survived by his girlfriend Abbie Pacheco; son Royce Garcia; mother Misti Gallegos; father Gilbert Garcia; sisters Sierra Gallegos and Reya Gallegos; brother Dayzmian Gallegos; grandmother Kristina Gallegos and many other family members.
Domonic Pedro Garcia was taken too soon. He has touched the lives of many people and may he live on through his son.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. July 9 at Grandview Cemetery 16300 6450 Court Montrose, followed by a celebration of life at Lions Park, 602 N. Nevada Ave.,Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family’ 970-249-2121.
