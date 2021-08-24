On Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, Dona Smidt, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 85.
Dona Kay (Hegelheimer) Smidt grew up in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High school. After high school she attended Barnes Business College in Denver.
She married her high school sweetheart Thomas G. Smidt Jr. on Oct. 28, 1955. They resided in Denver where they raised their four children, Steven (Jenny) Smidt, Matthew (Bonnie) Smidt, Karen Corman and Becky (Butch) Clark.
In 1978 they moved back to Montrose where Dona worked as a secretary.
She enjoyed golfing, riding horses, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She showed her favorite mule Classy and won a ribbon at the Colorado State Fair.
After retirement she and Tom enjoyed traveling, and Dona volunteered at Heirlooms for Hospice.
Dona was preceded in death by her parents William (Bill) and Marjorie Hegelheimer.
She is survived by her husband Tom Smidt; her sister Sharon Stephens; her four children and their spouses; nine grandchildren: Levi (Jacob) Smidt, Rachel (Andy) Frank, Jennifer Ferguson, Kayla (Jason) Ball, Dean (Tia Brown) Clark, Micah (Trina), Kyle Smidt, Joseph (Nicki) Clark, Maggie (Scott Kopec) Smidt and five great-grandchildren: Kayden Ball, Elijah Clark, Lane Clark, Inga Clark, Nolan Smidt.
Services will be held at Crippin Funeral Home Saturday Aug. 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hope West, 725 S 4th St., Montrose CO 81401.
