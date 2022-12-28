Donald Brown

Donald Brown

Donald Alan Brown

Donald Alan Brown, 83, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?