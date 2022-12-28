Donald Alan Brown, 83, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022.
Don graduated with an AA from Glendale College and went on to become an accountant and Chief Financial Officer who was dedicated to honesty and professionalism.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved fly fishing, backpacking, biking, gardening, and birding. He passed on his love of the outdoors to his family. In his spare time, enjoyed tying flies, and growing things. A man who treasured quiet, contemplative hobbies, he enjoyed tying delicate flies for fishing, working in the soil, harvesting vegetables, cooking, and working with wood. He researched and refined his knowledge of each area of interest, reading, building, and collecting beautiful tools for each of his hobbies. Don was an avid reader who enjoyed historical books, the classics, and studying the Bible. Many of his favorite books are enjoyed by his children and grandchildren.
Don enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a devoted and loving partner to his wife of more than 50 years, as well as a loving father to their children. He is survived by his daughters, Ginger DeValue and Bonnie Eggan, and his son, Mike Brown, Don also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jake, Chad, Emily, Eric, and Lizzy.
The family held a private memorial last weekend and asks that any donations made in Don’s honor go to the National Parks Conservation Association at www.npca.org or Hope West Hospice at www.hopewestco.org Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone