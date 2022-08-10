OBITUARY: Donald ‘Alan’ Woods; October 18, 1966 - August 3, 2022

Donald ‘Alan’ Woods
October 18, 1966 — August 3, 2022
Donald ‘Alan’ Woods
October 18, 1966 — August 3, 2022
Alan Woods lost his battle with cancer the evening of Aug. 3, at his daughter’s home in Montrose, Colorado. His family was by his side, just as he always was for them.
The phrase “He was a man who would give you the shirt off his back” was Alan to a T. He was a giving man who was the first person to call if you broke down on the side of the road, or needed muscle to move, or pick up hay in the field. He always had the right tool, said a nephew, and he would let you borrow it even if you hadn’t returned the last one. He had admirable patience and a quirky half smile that he wore more often than not.
Alan was born in Montrose to Donald Leroy Woods and Joyce (Larson) Woods. He was the middle child, with an older brother John and a younger sister Lynette. Tragically they lost their mother in 1981 and were raised primarily by their Grandma Woods while their father worked two jobs. Alan married Peggy Lynn Williams on June 11, 1988, in Montrose and they were blessed with two wonderful children: Chelsey Lynn and Todd Alan. They divorced in 2010 but remained good friends and involved parents and grandparents.
Camping on the East Fork above Silverjack Reservoir with his family formed some of their best memories of him. His daughter Chelsey says that she caught her dad more than any fish with her wild casting.
Alan was the Bread Man for 15 years and got to know a lot of people as he stocked the bread in all the grocery stores and drove the bread truck through town, but he enjoyed his earlier job at Lambert & Associates and in recent years returned to that company where he was employed at his passing.
Those who will feel his absence most keenly are his daughter Chelsey (Luke) Schlaefer; his son Todd (Taylor) Woods and granddaughter Skylar Woods; their mother Peggy Lynn Williams, and his sister Lynette (Preston) Hammett, all of Montrose, Colorado. Also surviving him are several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his mother Joyce; father Donald; aunt Sandra; brother John; grandfather Lowell and grandmother Dorothy Woods. Also, his grandpa John Larson and niece Cara Raelynn Distel.
Services will be held on Aug. 11, 2022, at 11 in the morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1521 South Hillcrest Drive in Montrose, Colorado. Interment at Grandview Cemetery immediately after.
