OBITUARY: Donald 'Donnie' Eugene Sitton

Donald “Donnie” Eugene Sitton of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023. Donnie was born in Chowchilla, California, to Aurthur Sitton and Ima Willhoite, both of Chowchilla.
Donnie attended Chowchilla High School and attended York College, where he met Tami Sitton (Davis), the love of his life.
Donnie always enjoyed working with kids. Coaching any sport, he could from tennis to basketball. He was a patient coach and was always willing to do anything to support them. When he was unable to swing a tennis racquet due to a shoulder injury and later due to Parkinson’s, he would still be there to support, cheer, and help anyway he could.
Donnie was a baker. Many of us enjoyed all the delicious foods he would make whether it was at Safeway, The Daily Bread or from our kitchen on a birthday. He loved making people smile and loved filling our bellies.
Donnie’s greatest loves were his family. He would do anything for us and many times we never knew what sacrifices were being made just to bring us joy. He was the best Pops, Papa, and Dad anyone could have wished for.
He is survived by his children: Nathan Sitton, Jeremy and Kendra Sitton, Crystal and Josh Nething, his grandchildren Kayla, Julya, Eli, Ethan, Everett, Brody, and Brayden.
A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date with family. He will be greatly missed but we have comfort knowing that he is with Tami in heaven.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Sitton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
