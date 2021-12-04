Donald E. Gordon, 88, of Cimarron, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 26, 2021, at Valley Manor Nursing Home in Montrose.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1933, to Emmett Gordon and Lena (Johnson) Gordon in Yankton, South Dakota. After graduating high school, Don served in the military during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1958.
Don married Detra Reid on Nov. 5, 1958 in Grand Junction. The couple celebrated 61
years of marriage, raising two children, Rod and Tammy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Detra Reid Gordon and his daughter Tammy Hale.
Survivors include his sister Phyliss (Edwin) Reeder of Delta; son, Rod Gordon of Meridian, Idaho; three grandchildren, James Gordon of Valley Park, Missouri; Sheila Schneider (Nathan) of Imperial, Missouri; and Robert Gordon (Sydney) of Boise, Idaho; and two great-grandchildren, Scout Gordon and Desmond Schneider.
Don and Detra lived in many places throughout the United States, owning and operating farms in Delta and Mesa counties, as well as Minnesota for a time. By the early 1980s they had bought land in Cimarron, built their home from local timber logs, and resided there for the past 40 years.
Don was a master plumber and excavation professional, working across Western Colorado and for many years at the Arrowhead Subdivision on Blue Mesa. During the past 15 years, Don was also very active helping his daughter and son-in-law with their ranch activities on Bostwick Park.
He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing (especially with his boats on Blue Mesa), and had many adventures traveling, and spending time with his family. Don was a collector, enjoying all the farm and equipment auctions he could, buying and selling a wide range of things.
Throughout his life, Don was always quick to help a neighbor in need, and generous with his love and support to family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel , 802 E. Main St., Montrose, Colorado. There will be no graveside service. A meal will follow at Crossroads Victory Church, 515 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
Contributions in memory of Donald Gordon may be made to HopeWest
Hospice 725 S. 4th St, Montrose, CO 81401 or Black Canyon Animal Sanctuary, 42528
Needle Rock Road, Crawford, CO 81415.
