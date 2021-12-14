Donald E. LaBarr Sr., 90, went home to be with Jesus on December 9, 2021.
He was born in 1931 in Montrose, Co., to Mabel (Sanburg) LaBarr and Raymond B. LaBarr, and spent his entire life in Montrose.
He attended school in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School in 1949. His college years included Mesa State College and the University of Nebraska.
He began ranching as a young man, but his stint in ranching was interrupted by the Korean War. After an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Montrose and spent the majority of his life farming and running the LaBarr dairy operation. During that time, the dairy received the highest producing herd in Colorado award one year, and the highest butterfat per cow award the next year.
He is survived by his children, Donald E. LaBarr Jr., Martha LaBarr, and Lori Relkin, as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
His affiliations included the Uncompahgre Cattlemen, the National Rifle Association, and the Methodist and Christian churches. He served as president of the Riverside Uncompahgre Parent-Teacher Association, was Master of the Montrose Masonic Lodge, and, as Exalted Ruler of the Montrose Elks, was a state winner of the 11 o’clock toast and flag. He served on the faculty advisory board of Colorado State University’s dairy and veterinary schools.
He enjoyed theater, particularly the performances at Mesa State College and by the Magic Circle Players, holding season tickets for years. Over the past several years, he was able to travel to Brazil, Argentina, Scotland, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Israel, Mexico, Canada, Russia and the Ukraine.
He, in his later years, described himself as a man who worked hard but played hard too, and shared that his life was filled with mostly pleasurable times with friends, family, and business associates, with most of his goals accomplished.
There will be a viewing at Crippin Funeral Home from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th. A funeral service will be held at Crippin Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16th, followed by a graveside service for the family at Grand View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Donald’s memory to: HopeWest Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, Co., 81401.
