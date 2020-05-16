Donald Henry Little
November 20, 1936 - May 5, 2020
Donald H. Little, 83, of Delta, Colorado, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5.
Donald was born in Denver, Colorado, at the Denver General Hospital to Fredrick and Clariece Little. He was the youngest of eight children. Four older brothers, Wilbur (Bill Little); Alfred (Al Little); Theodore ( Ted Little); and William (Frank Little), and three older sisters who all died at infancy, and he never knew.
He worked a variety of jobs from age 16 on, which included farming, picking cherries, and many others. At age 23, he worked for the Louisville Police Department in 1959, which led him to working for the Colorado Humane Society — The State Bureau of Animal Protection — as a state officer. His greatest achievement was starting his own guard service, "Little Eagle Security,” which he selflessly gave up for his parents’ health when they moved to the Western Slope around 1977.
He moved to Olathe, Colorado, in the early 1980s. In 1985, he met and later married Barbara Wahlin-Lewis. In January 1987, he welcomed his daughter, Rebecca Joy Little, into the world. Not eight months later he lost his wife.
He was a 13-year cancer survivor. He loved the great outdoors, camping, hunting, traveling, spending time with family and friends. And watching a good old classic like Abbot and Costello movies for the laughs. He could be found cooking in the kitchen and oftentimes making his "special" cream puffs for the holidays, or trying out a new recipe and making it his own! His fondest memory was of Yellowstone National Park and seeing "Old Faithful" with his daughter in 2017, the same year of the Great American Eclipse.
No services will be held at this time. He will be laid to rest in the Olathe Cemetery. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at a later date for family and friends. If you would like to honor his legacy, you are encouraged to make a donation in his name to the (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at ASPCA.org.
He will be dearly missed. But never forgotten.
Donald is survived by his daughter Rebecca Joy Little; stepson Marquis Lewis and his wife Christina Lewis, and their two children, Alexandros and Autumn Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters, two sisters-in-law and his wife Barbara.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory, Montrose, Colorado, 970-249-2121
"HAPPY TRAILS, DAD", says Rebecca, "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.... I WILL LOVE YOU ALWAYS"!
